ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways has celebrated the graduation of 115 Emirati pilots and engineers from its 2025–2026 training programmes, comprising 61 cadet pilots and 54 engineers, during a ceremony at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony was attended by the graduates' families and members of the airline's senior management team.

More than 170 Emirati pilots have graduated from Etihad's programmes since their relaunch, alongside approximately 150 Emirati engineers.

The airline currently employs nearly 400 Emirati pilots operating its flights, supported by around 120 Emirati engineers and technicians responsible for maintaining its fleet and ensuring operational readiness.

The latest graduation comes as Etihad continues expanding its operations, having doubled its fleet and with plans to operate more than 200 aircraft by 2030, increasing demand for qualified pilots and engineers.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said Emirati talent is fundamental to the airline's long-term success, highlighting the importance of developing national expertise to support its fleet and network expansion.

He noted that the 115 graduates represent the airline's continued investment in Emiratis who will operate and maintain its aircraft in the coming years.

Neves congratulated the graduates on their achievements and thanked their families for their support throughout their training.

He reaffirmed Etihad's commitment to providing young Emiratis with opportunities to develop specialised skills and build rewarding careers within the aviation industry.

Fatma Al Sahlawi, Chief People Officer at Etihad Airways, said the airline's cadet programmes attract talented young Emiratis and provide clear pathways into highly skilled aviation careers.

She explained that the programmes are based on world-class curricula and international standards, achieving a success rate of 98 percent and contributing significantly to developing the airline's operational workforce.

Al Sahlawi emphasised that investing in national talent is a long-term commitment, with career pathways extending from initial training to senior operational positions.

She added that these initiatives contribute to building a sustainable pipeline of specialised Emirati expertise, supporting Etihad's growth and strengthening the UAE's aviation sector.

Etihad's UAE National Talent Strategy includes several initiatives alongside its cadet pilot and engineering programmes.

These include the Cadet Technician Programme, launched last year, which currently has more than 30 technicians undergoing training, and the Airport Management Programme, which prepares Emiratis for operational and supervisory positions at airports in Abu Dhabi and across the airline's global network.

The programmes continue to attract strong interest from young Emiratis, with UAE nationals now accounting for more than one in four First Officers at Etihad.

Held during the UAE's Year of Family, the graduation ceremony also recognised the important role of families in supporting young Emiratis as they begin their professional careers in aviation.

As the UAE's national airline, Etihad continues implementing specialised training and development programmes to support the national agenda, strengthen Emirati participation in its operations and contribute to the aviation sector's long-term growth.