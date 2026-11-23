ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi-based Arcera Life Sciences has signed an exclusive licensing and commercialisation agreement with China's Innogen Pharmaceuticals for Efsubaglutide Alfa, a GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy being developed to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, in the UAE and selected international markets.

Under the agreement, Arcera will be responsible for regulatory procedures, obtaining the necessary approvals, market access and commercialisation of the therapy in selected countries across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Latin America.

Innogen, a Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company specialising in metabolic diseases, will receive an upfront payment, milestone payments and tiered royalties based on net sales in the licensed territories.

The partnership forms part of Arcera's efforts to expand its cardiometabolic treatment portfolio, combining Innogen's expertise in developing innovative biological therapies with Arcera's regulatory and commercial capabilities in international markets.

Efsubaglutide Alfa is a biological therapy belonging to the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist class. It comprises a fusion protein combining a human GLP-1 analogue with an immunoglobulin G Fc fragment.

According to clinical studies cited by the companies, the therapy has demonstrated a half-life of up to 280 hours, representing the time required for its concentration in the body to decrease by half.

Clinical results also showed a reduction in glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) of approximately 2.2 percentage points after 24 weeks of treatment.

Studies involving Chinese adults with overweight or obesity recorded average weight reductions of 10.6 percent with once-weekly dosing and 9.7 percent with dosing once every two weeks, following an 18-week treatment period.

The studies also reported improvements in body composition, including an increase of up to 45.3 percent in the muscle-to-fat ratio, with weight loss predominantly attributed to reductions in body fat while relatively preserving muscle mass.

Liver fat content declined by up to 51.8 percent among participants receiving once-weekly treatment.

Innogen has also completed a Phase II clinical trial in Australia evaluating the efficacy and safety of once-monthly dosing in adults with overweight or obesity, providing additional evidence to support the therapy's future international development and registration.

GLP-1 receptor agonists are used to help regulate blood glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes, while certain therapies in this class are also used to treat obesity.

In 2025, the World Health Organization added specified GLP-1 therapies to its Model List of Essential Medicines for the management of type 2 diabetes in high-risk patients and issued global guidance on their use in treating obesity, which affects more than one billion people worldwide.

The agreement remains subject to applicable regulatory and operational requirements in the relevant markets, with commercialisation scheduled to begin following approval by the competent health authorities in each country.