ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) today announced the appointment of Futoon Hamdan Almazrouei as Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer and CEO, Domestic Banking, as the Bank advances its next phase of growth.

The appointment brings FAB’s domestic businesses and key capabilities under an expanded mandate, strengthening alignment, accountability and execution across the franchise.

Futoon is an experienced banking executive who has served as Group Head of Personal, Business, Wealth and Privileged Client Banking Group at FAB.

Since joining the Bank in 2008, she has held several senior leadership roles, including Group Head of Consumer Banking, and has played a key role in advancing FAB’s digital transformation, and strengthening its retail and wealth banking franchise.