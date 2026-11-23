ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Ali Mohammed Bakheet Al Ketbi for the marriage of his son, Mohammed, to the daughter of Hamad Saeed Hamad Al Hameli.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held at Majlis Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi, the reception was attended by officials, relatives of the newlyweds, guests and well-wishers.