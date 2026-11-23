SHARJAH, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens to establish a strategic cooperation framework aimed at advancing smart and sustainable infrastructure, digital transformation, applied innovation and future talent development in Sharjah.

The agreement was signed in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of SPARK.

The MoU was signed by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Chief Executive Officer of SPARK, and Helmut von Struve, Managing Director of Siemens Middle East and UAE, on the sidelines of the Sharjah Next: Sustainability Forum hosted by SPARK.

Under the agreement, the two parties will explore cooperation in digitalisation, automation and applied research to jointly develop solutions addressing Sharjah's industrial priorities.

The partnership will also explore opportunities to launch pilot projects and establish pathways for translating promising innovations into practical applications.

Areas of cooperation include developing smart campuses, enhancing future skills in partnership with academic institutions, and engaging startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and industrial partners through the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem.

The agreement also provides for joint workshops, specialised training programmes, masterclasses and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Al Mahmoudi said the partnership reflects SPARK's commitment to connecting global expertise with Sharjah's industrial and academic priorities.

He emphasised that cooperation in emerging technologies, applied research and talent development would help strengthen local capabilities and translate innovation into tangible outcomes.

Dr. Asma Mahmoud Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships at SPARK, said the agreement creates opportunities to connect Siemens' expertise with universities, government entities and industrial partners within the park's innovation ecosystem.

She explained that the partnership would focus on developing practical cooperation through research, innovation programmes and knowledge exchange, responding to local needs and supporting the development of future-ready skills.

For his part, von Struve highlighted the importance of combining Siemens' technologies and expertise with strong local partnerships.

He noted that cooperation with SPARK would strengthen integration between industry and academia, support the application of innovative solutions to practical challenges and contribute to Sharjah's ambitions for a more sustainable and competitive economy.

The partnership aligns with SPARK's broader vision of strengthening collaboration between government, industry and academia, while developing a future-ready innovation ecosystem in Sharjah and the UAE.