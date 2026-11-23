ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended a reception hosted this evening by Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud Al Busaidi to mark Oman's 56th National Day.

The reception, held in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; several senior officials, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and members of the Omani community residing in the country.

During the reception, Dr. Al Busaidi highlighted the deep-rooted, historical and fraternal relations between the UAE and Oman, noting their continued growth and development across various fields under the support and patronage of the leadership of both countries.