DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police received a senior Georgian Police delegation at its General Department of Traffic as part of the official visits programme accompanying the World Police Summit 2026.

The delegation, led by Levan Maisuradze, Director of the Patrol Police Department at Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Irakli Rabava, Head of the General Directorate of Border Management and Coordination, was briefed on Dubai Police’s smart traffic management systems and road safety technologies.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, welcomed the delegation and highlighted Dubai Police’s commitment to international cooperation and the use of artificial intelligence to enhance traffic management and emergency response.

The delegation reviewed smart patrol cameras, automated vehicle recognition technologies and the Smart Technical Enforcement System, which detects and issues traffic violations automatically.

They also visited the operations room at Al Quoz Police and Traffic Station to learn about traffic monitoring, accident management, emergency response and vehicle tracking systems.

Maisuradze praised Dubai Police’s technological innovations and operational efficiency. Both sides discussed strengthening cooperation in training, knowledge exchange and traffic safety.