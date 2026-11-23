AL AIN, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) and Ekthar Wildlife Development will showcase scientific innovations in houbara conservation at the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX) 2026, taking place from 25th to 29th November at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

Their joint stand (2B-40) will highlight the Sheikh Zayed Houbara Conservation Programme, building on the environmental legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan through scientific research, advanced breeding technologies and educational initiatives.

Visitors will see live houbara and stone-curlews, alongside interactive activities promoting wildlife and habitat conservation.

Ekthar's OIKOS Genomics will demonstrate advanced genetic technologies, including DNA analysis and genomic biobanking, while Abu Dhabi Nature Academy will showcase training programmes in biodiversity conservation, biosecurity and sustainability.

The stand will also screen episodes of One Sky, a children's animated series being shown for the first time to promote environmental awareness.

Mohamed Almotawa AlDhaheri, Director General of IFHC, said the participation reflected Sheikh Zayed's conservation legacy and the Fund's commitment to sustainable conservation, partnerships and public awareness.

Frédéric Lacroix, CEO of Ekthar, highlighted the importance of genetic analysis, scientific innovation and specialised expertise in advancing houbara breeding and biodiversity conservation.