NEW YORK, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Assembly of the United Nations has adopted by consensus a landmark, first-of-its-kind resolution tabled by the UAE and Senegal, establishing a regular, high-level intergovernmental process to advance global water priorities.

The resolution mandates that UN Water Conferences be held every three years, creating a regular platform for Member States to set priorities, make commitments, and drive measurable progress beyond the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It marks a decisive step in elevating water within multilateral systems, giving the global water agenda the political leadership, continuity, and accountability needed to translate commitments into sustained action.

On the adoption of the resolution, Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, said, "Water sustains every society and economy and is fundamental to sustainable development. Yet, for too long, it has lacked the consistent political attention and international coordination its importance demands. This resolution marks a historic step forward. By establishing a regular UN Water Conference, Member States have given the global water agenda the continuity and political platform it needs, ensuring the momentum built in Abu Dhabi this December carries forward through lasting dialogue, cooperation, and action beyond 2030."

“The UAE is proud to have worked alongside Senegal and all UN Member States to make this possible. We want the 2026 UN Water Conference to be a turning point, bringing more voices, expertise, and investment into the global water effort as we translate shared commitments into progress on the ground,” Balalaa added.

The resolution comes at a critical moment, as water scarcity intensifies worldwide, with around 2.1 billion people still lacking safely managed drinking water, despite global efforts under Sustainable Development Goal 6.

For decades, the UN has lacked a regular platform for leaders to drive progress on water. The first UN Water Conference was held in 1977, with the second following 46 years later, in 2023. The next will take place in Abu Dhabi from 8–10 December 2026, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal, followed by Tajikistan in 2028. This resolution establishes a lasting framework to sustain momentum through a three-year cycle of conferences, keeping water firmly on the international agenda beyond 2030.

Its adoption by consensus is particularly significant. Following weeks of intensive negotiations, all Member States came together behind the need for sustained international engagement on water – demonstrating the shared recognition that water resilience is fundamental to addressing the world's most pressing challenges.

Having introduced the resolution to the General Assembly, Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, said, “Today’s agreement of the General Assembly to establish, by consensus, a regular UN Water Conference demonstrates the best of the UN’s ability to deliver collective action in addressing global challenges. Water is an issue that has profound implications for nearly all the development targets under the UN. This resolution lays the groundwork for more consistent, determined initiatives from Member States and stakeholders to achieve the long-held ambition of ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all."

Water underpins human dignity and connects our economies, communities, and shared future. It is essential to food and energy security, public health, economic resilience, and stability. Meeting the scale of the global water challenge demands greater collective action.

The 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi will bring together governments, investors, businesses, scientists, innovators, youth, and civil society to connect ideas with investment, forge partnerships, and turn commitments into action. With a focus on financing, technology, and innovation, the Conference will mobilize the capital, expertise, and solutions needed to close the investment gap, accelerate implementation, and scale what works.

The Conference will convene the global community across two complementary spaces: the official UN-accredited Blue Zone and The Oasis, the UAE-hosted platform, open to all, featuring immersive exhibitions and high-level discussions from 8 to 10 December.

Registration for The Oasis is open: https://www.unwaterconferenceuae.com/en/register