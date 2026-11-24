SHENZHEN, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Huawei announced on Tuesday that the number of smartphones, tablets and computers running its self-developed HarmonyOS operating system has exceeded 100 million, marking a major milestone in the company's efforts to build an independent software ecosystem. The figure covers devices running HarmonyOS 5, 6 and 7.

The HarmonyOS operating system now offers more than 460,000 applications and services, with over 12 million registered developers, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a statement from the company.

Huawei introduced a new HarmonyOS architecture in October 2024, with the launch of HarmonyOS 5, followed by subsequent updates, versions 6 and 7. The architecture is independent of Android and Apple's iOS, featuring its own operating kernel, programming language and AI framework, all developed without using the Linux kernel or Android open-source code.