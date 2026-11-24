ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Dr. Khalilur Rahman, President of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

Discussions focused on issues on the UN General Assembly’s agenda, cooperation within international organisations and ways to advance multilateral efforts to reinforce security and stability at the regional and international levels.

The meeting also addressed UAE-Bangladesh relations, avenues for bilateral cooperation and ways to further develop ties in various fields for the mutual benefit of both countries and their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its relations with Bangladesh and boosting cooperation to support development and prosperity in both countries.

Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Rahman exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.