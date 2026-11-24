ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Senator Christopher Peter Sinckler, Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Barbados.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between the UAE and Barbados and ways to strenghthen bilateral relations across various fields to serve both countries’ shared interests and support their peoples’ aspirations for development and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Senator Christopher Sinckler also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in several sectors, including the economy, trade, development and energy.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's commitment to deepening ties with Barbados to support sustainable development and prosperity in both countries.

Discussions also covered several issues of mutual interest, as well as regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Mohamed Rashid bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Knowledge Exchange.