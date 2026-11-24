ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Government Media Office has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TRENDS Group, through TRENDS Dubai, to strengthen sustainable cooperation in academic research, knowledge, media, training, and consultancy.

The MoU also covers the organisation of intellectual and media events, professional development, foresight studies, advanced research, specialised questionnaires and surveys.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office, and Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group, signed the MoU.

The agreement aims to draw on the expertise and capabilities of both parties to develop and deliver training programmes, courses and interactive workshops, conduct media and foresight studies, and organise conferences, seminars and lectures.

It also seeks to facilitate the exchange of experts and specialists, promote professional media practices and support the production of high-quality content.

Al Kaabi said the MoU would open up broad opportunities for media professionals to benefit from research expertise and modern methodologies for measuring public opinion and analysing trends, while developing specialised training programmes to enhance the competencies of media sector professionals.

Dr. Al Ali said the MoU extends the Group's vision of connecting scientific research with the realities of the media landscape. He noted that TRENDS has spent years developing methodological tools to anticipate the future of media and harness research and trend analysis to serve decision-makers and regional and international media institutions.