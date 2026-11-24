GENEVA, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In a step that reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting multilateral cooperation and strengthening the inclusivity of the international human rights system, the United Arab Emirates has announced a voluntary contribution of US$30,000 to the United Nations Voluntary Technical Assistance Trust Fund to support the participation of Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States in the Work of the Human Rights Council (LDCs/SIDS Trust Fund), to enable their effective engagement in the Council’s work.

Jamal Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva, announced the contribution during an event to declare pledges organised by the Permanent Missions of The Bahamas, Maldives and Mauritius, in cooperation with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

In his remarks, Al Musharakh emphasised the importance of enabling LDCs and SIDS to participate effectively and equally in the Council’s work.

The contribution reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening the presence of developing countries in international forums and enabling them to convey their priorities and express the aspirations of their peoples. These efforts are grounded in the UAE’s belief that inclusive participation and equal opportunities are essential pillars for more balanced and equitable international cooperation.

The UAE’s contribution builds on its previous support for the Fund and its broader cooperation with LDCs and SIDS. It represents an investment in strengthening national capacities and in a Human Rights Council where every member state has a platform to share its perspectives.

As a candidate for the Human Rights Council for the term 2028–2030, the UAE affirms the importance of the participation of all states in shaping the Council’s work, which would reflect the diversity of the international community and strengthen collective efforts to promote and protect human rights.