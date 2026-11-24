ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Finance and National Revenue.

Discussions focused on UAE–Canada relations and opportunities to deepen economic, trade and investment cooperation, among other areas, under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the distinguished relations between the UAE and Canada, highlighting their continued growth across various sectors. He said that CEPA had created promising opportunities to deepen cooperation in areas that advance the development priorities of both countries.