ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Miral in collaboration with the Yas SeaWorld® Research & Rescue Centre Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, has concluded "Voices of Seagrass", an educational programme aimed at inspiring environmental stewardship, marine conservation and creative storytelling among youth.

Held across two sessions at the Yas SeaWorld® Research & Rescue Centre Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the initiative brought together 27 students aged 12–16 from Mamoura British Academy.

The community initiative falls under the Conservation and Education & Skill Development pillars of IMPACT by Miral, to empower youth, foster education and instil a deep sense of responsibility toward environmental protection.

The programme began with guided sessions led by Dr. Hung Manh Nguyen, senior researcher; Ali Al Saloom, IMPACT by Miral Conservation Ambassador and Conservation Advocate; and Dr. Benjamin Moores, IMPACT by Miral Manager, alongside educators.

Students were introduced to seagrass ecosystems, explored their role in supporting marine biodiversity and examined how human activity affects ocean health. They also took part in storytelling workshops, learning to use stories and illustrations to bring conservation issues to life while inspiring action.

Working in teams of up to four, the students created original picture books following the journey of a marine animal. The process helped them deepen their understanding of environmental challenges while building communication, critical thinking, and teamwork skills.

The programme culminated in a final presentation where the students showcased their picture books to peers, parents and guests. Following the showcase, the winning book was printed, with copies gifted to Mamoura British Academy, the Yas SeaWorld® Research & Rescue Centre Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and each member of the winning team.