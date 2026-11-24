ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 52nd General Assembly meeting of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) opened on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, hosted by the National Media Authority at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

The meeting brings together heads and directors of Arab news agencies to discuss priorities for joint Arab media action and ways to strengthen the agencies' standing and international presence.

In his opening address, Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, said Arab news agencies bear a strategic responsibility to communicate the region's transformations and development experiences to the world and reinforce their position as trusted sources of knowledge.

He stressed the importance of contributing to shaping the future of media and harnessing the diversity of Arab expertise to strengthen collective influence.

“Our ambition goes beyond keeping pace with change to helping shape the future of media through a federation that strengthens the standing of our agencies and turns their diverse experiences into a collective strength,” Al Shehhi said.

“Our standing is determined not by the volume of what we publish, but by the value we add to the world's knowledge and the trust we earn in representing our societies,” he added.

Al Shehhi said the Arab region is a partner in shaping the future, drawing on its rich cultural and human heritage, ongoing transformations and development experiences. He stressed that communicating these developments requires fact-based reporting that respects the intelligence of audiences and earns their trust.

He noted that rapid advances in digital platforms, algorithms and artificial intelligence are reinforcing the importance of official news agencies as trusted sources that provide context and meaning to news.

Credibility, he said, remains the foundation of standing and influence, while the growing volume of information underscores the need for institutions that earn public trust.

Al Shehhi reaffirmed the UAE's belief that media plays a central role in raising awareness, preserving identity and promoting understanding among peoples. He said pride in one's identity and openness to the world are complementary strengths that lend media discourse authenticity and enhance its ability to engage and influence audiences.

The General Assembly is discussing the federation's draft roadmap for 2026–2030, proposals to develop its website and training institute, training programmes for 2027, initiatives to improve editorial standards, and organisational and financial affairs.