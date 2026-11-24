ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi has established a development model that links economic competitiveness with urban quality of life, combining ease of doing business and streamlined procedures with urban planning, infrastructure, mobility networks and high-quality community services to attract investment and talent and accommodate economic and population growth.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) plays a central role in implementing this approach through an integrated system encompassing urban planning, licensing, infrastructure, mobility, real estate regulation, municipal services and strategic asset management.

Abu Dhabi's non-oil economy accounts for more than half of the emirate's gross domestic product (GDP). New economic licences rose 21 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, while active licences increased 12 percent, reflecting expanding economic activity and growing demand for urban infrastructure.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Abu Dhabi's real estate sector reached AED13.8 billion in the first half of 2026, up 309 percent and exceeding the total recorded throughout 2025. The market also attracted non-resident investors from 116 nationalities.

Under DMT's "Liveability Strategy", 60 projects were completed during the first phase with a budget of AED12 billion, executed as part of a broader approved programme worth AED42 billion. In parallel with these physical deliverables, Abu Dhabi’s District Completion Index surged from 67 percent to 84 percent in two years.

The second phase, spanning five years, will focus on measuring the operational quality, efficiency and impact of facilities.

Adel Abdulla Albreiki, Acting Undersecretary of DMT, said Abu Dhabi's integrated urban development model aims to improve the emirate's readiness for growth, enhance urban efficiency and provide investors and developers with greater certainty to support long-term investment.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Albreiki said the department is advancing this approach through proactive community planning, improved connectivity between areas, greater asset and facility efficiency, and expanded private-sector partnerships.

He added that the department is using data and artificial intelligence (AI) to anticipate future needs and direct investment towards high-impact projects, while assessing their contribution to mobility efficiency, accessibility of services, community quality of life and the ability to meet the evolving needs of residents and businesses.

DMT is also streamlining planning and building permit procedures to accelerate project implementation. In the first half of 2026, it approved 43.6 million square metres of floor area, up 40 percent, and shortened the master developer approval cycle by 60 days, while the Binaa digital platform reduced building permit processing times by around 70 percent.

In 2026, the department launched its "Livability by Design Framework," applicable to new and updated master plans accommodating more than 2,000 people. It incorporates walkability, transport connectivity and accessibility into planning, providing developers with clear guidelines for creating integrated communities.

The department's digital city model monitors quality-of-life indicators and supports predictive planning, while its smart urban planning platform draws on more than 70 data sources across over 15 interconnected systems.

The Government Assets Investment Service, available through the TAMM platform, enables investors to explore, assess and apply for investment opportunities involving government land and assets. It uses AI to tailor opportunities and provides geospatial data on surrounding services and facilities.

As part of efforts to expand private-sector participation in infrastructure and service development, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre have launched an AED55 billion public-private partnership (PPP) pipeline, bringing 24 infrastructure projects across transport, infrastructure and social sectors to market throughout 2026 and 2027.

Albreiki said the Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026), organised by DMT in September, brought together government entities, investors, developers, and development and technology partners to explore opportunities for cooperation and investment.

The exhibition concluded with more than 50 agreements and initiatives worth over AED150 billion, positioning quality of life as a key component of Abu Dhabi's investment agenda. Preparations for LIVEX 2027 will focus on building on these outcomes, strengthening partnerships and advancing sustainable urban development to enhance the emirate's long-term competitiveness.