ADDIS ABABA, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, participated in launching the 5th International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026), which is being hosted in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The conference was attended by several heads of state, government leaders, senior officials, and experts in the public health sector.

The conference has been organised in collaboration with Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, under the theme "Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty: Transformation from health dependency and vulnerability to ownership and resilience".

The event aims to reinforce cooperation across the continent and the globe to develop health systems and support African countries’ capacities in addressing health-related challenges.

In his remarks during the opening ceremony, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan places health security in Africa among the UAE’s strategic priorities. He emphasised that the UAE stands as a partner to African countries in strengthening their healthcare capacities and enhancing the sustainability of their health systems, according to the identified priorities, through investments in healthcare institutions, pharmaceutical industries, and human capital development.

Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot highlighted the UAE’s key initiatives across the African continent, including the "Reaching the Last Mile Fund", which aims to eliminate two neglected tropical diseases in Africa, and the "Beginnings Fund", valued at US$500 million, to support maternal and newborn health across 10 African countries.

He also noted the UAE’s commitment to providing US$90 million through the Fund to support maternal and newborn healthcare services at 210 health facilities in Ethiopia.

The UAE’s participation in the conference reflects its commitment to strengthening partnerships with African countries, supporting international efforts towards developing public health systems, enhancing health security, and achieving sustainable development in the African continent.