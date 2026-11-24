AJMAN, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council, received a delegation from PricewaterhouseCoopers Middle East (PwC), a global professional services firm, on the opening of PwC’s Academy in Ajman.

The meeting was attended by Shehab Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Accountability Authority.

The delegation included Lauren Hinton, Middle East Regional Senior Partner, and Khaled bin Braik, Country Senior Partner for PwC in the UAE.

Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar welcomed the delegation, highlighting Ajman’s efforts to strengthen its position as an attractive investment destination for international companies. He underscored the emirate’s flexible and business-friendly environment, streamlined licensing procedures and advanced infrastructure, which collectively support sustainable economic growth.

He noted that PwC Middle East’s presence in Ajman represents a valuable addition to the emirate’s professional and advisory services sector, enhancing its diversity and supporting sustainable economic development in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

Al Ali said PwC Middle East's entry into Ajman's business community would create opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange, promote governance practices and support the development of national talent.

The PwC representatives commended the efficiency of government procedures and the support provided by the relevant authorities in Ajman.

They reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting the government and private sectors through its expertise in auditing, advisory services and governance, while equipping national talent with the skills needed for professional development.