HANOI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 6 people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion on Tuesday in ​a densely populated residential area of the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, police and state media said.

The ⁠explosion happened at 8 ‌am (0100 GMT) ⁠at a food ​shop in ⁠Dong Da Street, causing ⁠severe damage to the ⁠building and shattering the windows of nearby properties.

The Ministry of Public Security said preliminary assessments showed the explosion was related to ​cooking gas, adding ‌that search and rescue ​operations were continuing.

The ​injured have been ⁠taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, media reports ​said.