SHARJAH, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- BEEAH, the region’s sustainability and innovation pioneer, has concluded the third edition of its annual sustainability competition with Ajman University, bringing together 92 students across 22 cross-disciplinary teams to develop innovative, technology-enabled solutions to environmental challenges.

Held at BEEAH Headquarters, the third edition’s finale saw the 22 teams pitch their complete proposals to an expert judging panel, followed by live deliberation. Top three team members were awarded prizes for their winning solutions.

ReMed, a smart medication return system, secured first place. It enables the safe and compliant disposal of medicines by combining a bilingual mobile application with self-service collection stations. Through the app, users can track their near-expiry medications and return them to the stations for disposal with support from medical waste management providers, preventing hazardous materials from entering the landfill.

The winning solution was proposed by a student team from Ajman University comprising Shahed Alhabbal, Ghaydaa Fawaz, Aya Walid, Elshemaa Saif, Joudi Johni, Ilham Moulhem, and Sham Zuhir.

HAWA, a smart rooftop cooling system designed to reduce energy consumption and improve indoor air quality, secured second place. Inspired by traditional Emirati wind towers (barjeel), the system brings together a solar-powered cooling tower with reflective coating and sensors to intelligently switch between cooler outdoor air and clean-energy cooling using AI.

The solution was proposed by a multidisciplinary student team from Ajman University and the University of Sharjah, composed of Hanan Alblooshi, Karen Zakaria, Haya Mohamed, Leila Chambuso, Ahmed Khedr, Hamza Abdallah, and Touqa Sidiya.

CoolSense AI, an AI-powered classroom cooling system, secured third place. Designed to reduce costs and emissions associated with excessive cooling in university classrooms, the solution uses thermal detection, AI and an infrared transmitter to adjust air conditioning based on occupancy and comfort levels.

The solution was proposed by an Ajman University team comprising students Amna Alaydi, Mirna Mohamed, and Mohamed Chellouche.

Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Executive Development Officer at BEEAH, said, “Some of the most promising approaches to sustainability emerge from academia, where the potential of curious young minds cannot be understated. Our competition at the university level is designed not only to spark deeper student collaboration on sustainability but to help develop and refine their ideas from an early stage.

"At BEEAH, building this foundation is essential to empowering the next generation of changemakers to advance innovation across critical areas, including renewable energy, green mobility, resource security, urban planning, and climate resilience.”