DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo City Dubai and Dubai Municipality have signed a strategic partnership to integrate nature alongside urban life across Dubai’s parks and public spaces, further greening the city and enhancing liveability in line with Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live, work and visit.

Delivered through Terra – Expo City Dubai’s centre for sustainability, dedicated to integrating nature and nature-based solutions into cities – the partnership will design locally rooted programmes to monitor environmental change and engage the wider community in learning about and caring for the natural world around them.

It reflects Expo City’s purpose to serve as a prototype for an integrated, walkable, human-centric city where economic growth, ecological harmony and deep social connection thrive together.

In the presence of Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, and Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, the partnership was signed by Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture, Expo City Dubai, and Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality.

The signing took place at Dubai Future Week – where both organisations were Strategic Partners – reflecting a shared vision to collaborate and put Dubai at the forefront of a sustainable future.

Al Hashimy said, “Nature is essential to the wellbeing of our communities and to building cities that are more resilient to the challenges of climate change. By bringing nature back into our urban environments, we can create healthier, more liveable spaces, improve quality of life and strengthen our ability to adapt.

"Through Terra and our partnership with Dubai Municipality, Expo City Dubai is contributing to Dubai’s long-term vision, supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and showing that even in arid environments, thriving communities and thriving ecosystems can go hand in hand.”

Bin Ghalita said, “This is a partnership built on shared purpose and values. As cities around the world look for ways to become greener and more liveable, Dubai is bringing together science, government and community action to make nature part of everyday urban life. Dubai Municipality and Expo City will develop programmes and projects that strengthen climate resilience and bring people closer to the natural world.”

Across parks and public spaces, the organisations will explore native planting, pollinator-friendly habitats and other approaches to enhance biodiversity and ecological value. Dubai Municipality will identify priority locations, including pilot sites, where these methods can be tested and evaluated for wider application.

Using citizen science and education, residents will be invited to observe and document local wildlife, contributing information that builds a clearer picture of species across the emirate. Educational programmes and hands-on experiences at Terra will connect these observations with science, helping young people and families recognise their surroundings and the role they can play in caring for them.

Through urban intelligence and monitoring, Terra will contribute scientific expertise and technology-enabled tools designed to track indicators such as green cover, urban heat and species distribution. Geospatial analysis will complement on-the-ground observations, generating insights for planning and management in Dubai’s parks and public spaces.

The partnership will also facilitate specialist training and exchange between educators, community leaders and professionals. A LEED Platinum-certified building designed to be net zero for energy and water, Terra will provide its facilities as a platform for learning and experimentation, while Dubai Municipality will contribute strategic guidance and available urban data to assess results and identify opportunities for wider application.