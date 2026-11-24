ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) on Tuesday completed the fourth season of EGA Ramp-Up, the company’s programme to support UAE-based entrepreneurs, develop promising local businesses and identify potential new suppliers to EGA.

Operating with the support of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, EGA Ramp-Up provides entrepreneurs with practical training, expert mentorship and access to business networks to help them build competitive, sustainable businesses.

By helping participating companies prepare to compete for future procurement opportunities, the programme supports EGA’s drive to increase local purchasing, strengthens the UAE supply chain and contributes to national economic diversification and growth.

EGA already spends more than AED8 billion each year on goods and services from UAE suppliers, some 40 percent of EGA’s total global procurement spend.

The fourth season of EGA Ramp-up received more than 840 applications, with a third from startups led by women. Businesses participating in this year’s programme are estimated to have created more than 550 jobs, demonstrating the contribution that growing local enterprises can make to employment and economic activity in the UAE.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the UAE places great importance on developing the entrepreneurship ecosystem and enhancing the capabilities of entrepreneurs and startup founders, given their role in supporting the competitiveness of a national economy rooted in knowledge and innovation.

He noted the ministry’s commitment to fostering an economic environment that stimulates the growth and expansion of startups through specialised initiatives and programmes designed to boost their future readiness and unlock new opportunities for expansion and participation in diverse economic activities.

Bin Touq stated, "The partnership with EGA through the Ramp-Up programme exemplifies an outstanding model of public-private sector synergy. It supports these companies by preparing them to capitalise on local procurement opportunities and strengthening their presence within value chains. This, in turn, bolsters the growth of the UAE’s SME sector and reinforces the nation’s position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation."

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said, “Entrepreneurship is essential to building a competitive, diversified and sustainable UAE economy. Through EGA Ramp-Up, we help promising local businesses develop the capabilities they need to grow, create jobs and compete for commercial opportunities. We also assess participants as potential suppliers to EGA, supporting our ambition to further increase local procurement, strengthen our supply chain and create even more economic value in the UAE.”

Medea Nocentini, Senior Partner at Global Ventures and Founder of C3 (Companies Creating Change), said, “As EGA Ramp-Up marks its fourth season, we are grateful to EGA for a partnership that continues to drive entrepreneurship in the UAE. Each year, we see founders take on new challenges and grow their businesses, inspired by EGA's commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

EGA Ramp-Up combines online courses, interactive workshops and one-to-one mentoring to equip participants with the knowledge and skills to develop their businesses, and is delivered in partnership with C3, a UAE-based social enterprise that supports entrepreneurs across the region to unlock their growth potential.

The programme also includes an intensive in-person bootcamp and culminates in an investor pitch day, where entrepreneurs present their ventures to industry leaders, investors and ecosystem partners.

Following a competitive evaluation process, 10 entrepreneurs were selected to receive tailored mentoring and coaching from EGA and other experts on funding and finance fundamentals, business strategy, sustainability and readiness to work with major industrial customers.

At the season’s closing event, the 10 finalists were recognised for their progress and registered as potential vendors in EGA’s supply chain ecosystem. This creates a pathway for promising UAE-based businesses to understand EGA’s procurement requirements and compete for future opportunities, while helping EGA broaden its local supplier base.

The finalists included AC3D Robotics, 44.01, Astrek Innovations, Cosmos Green FZE & Cosmos Green Metal Scrap TR LLC, Electrogenos, MycoSphere, PVLyte, Stellaria, VASTARA Additive Manufacturing, and Biosolvit.

Over four seasons, EGA Ramp-Up has accelerated 84 startups, attracted more than 2,600 applications and contributed to the creation of approximately 1,400 jobs.

EGA Ramp-Up’s fifth season will launch in the first quarter of 2027, continuing EGA’s support for UAE entrepreneurship, local supplier development and sustainable economic growth.