WARSAW, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Officials and business leaders participating in Dubai International Chamber's trade mission to Poland highlighted its role in supporting companies' international expansion, strengthening bilateral trade and investment cooperation, and establishing partnerships across European markets.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), they said bilateral meetings with Polish companies would enable participants to explore partnerships in electronics and home appliances, agricultural production and food processing, luxury perfumes, cosmetics and personal care products.

Participating companies aim to increase exports, expand distribution networks and explore opportunities in manufacturing, product development and joint ventures.

They highlighted Dubai's role as a strategic base for regional and international business operations, noting that Dubai Chambers' initiatives facilitate access to overseas markets by connecting businesses with importers, distributors and potential partners.

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of NIKAI Group of Companies, highlighted Poland's strategic position as a gateway to European markets, particularly Eastern Europe.

He said Poland, with a population of around 40 million, offers promising commercial opportunities, with many Polish companies operating distribution networks and retail outlets across Europe, enabling Dubai-based businesses to reach a wider consumer base.

Dr. Badr Marzooq, founder of Emirati luxury perfume brand Ghaf, said the company seeks to establish partnerships with distributors and specialist retailers, particularly in Poland and Hungary..

Marzooq added that the company is developing a fragrance tailored to the Polish market in collaboration with French experts, while maintaining its luxury positioning.

Launched in June 2026, the brand offers six exclusive fragrances inspired by Emirati culture and heritage, aiming to strengthen the international presence of UAE-made products and compete with global luxury brands.

Tran Phong Lan, President of Dannygreen Middle East, said the mission provides an opportunity to showcase the group's agricultural and food products and explore cooperation with Polish importers and distributors.

The group, which has production and manufacturing operations in Vietnam, seeks to expand its global reach through bilateral meetings organised by Dubai International Chamber and explore export opportunities in Poland and other European markets.

Haroon Amjad Bhutta, General Manager of Dannygreen Middle East, said the company aims to increase exports of coffee, beverages and canned foods by establishing partnerships with Polish importers, distributors and retail chains.

Nihad Shahin, Founder and CEO of Eva Bay cosmetics, said the company's participation forms part of its international expansion strategy and efforts to explore cooperation with European companies in the cosmetics and personal care sector.

He explained that the company focuses on two main areas: developing and manufacturing cosmetics and personal care products under its own brand, and introducing innovative European brands to the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets.