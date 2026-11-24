BRUSSELS, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- European Council President António Costa has invited EU leaders to attend a special summit in Brussels on 26th and 27th November to discuss the European Union’s long-term budget and the renewal of the European Central Bank leadership.

In his invitation letter, Costa said the summit aims to reach an agreement on the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) to strengthen European competitiveness, security and defence, while preserving existing policies and keeping member states' contributions under control.

The meetings will begin with a Euro Summit on Thursday morning, attended by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis, to discuss economic developments before addressing the summit's main agenda items, with deliberations set to continue on Friday.