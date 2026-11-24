ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) has been recognised in five out of nine specialties assessed in Newsweek and Statista's World's Best Hospitals & Clinics for Medical Tourism 2027.

The recognition spans breast cancer, cardiac care and interventions, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, and prostate cancer.

Developed by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista, the ranking highlights hospitals and clinics across 13 medical tourism destination countries. The assessment combines recommendations from medical professionals and medical-tourism facilitators with information on relevant accreditations and certifications, patient experience and public trust, and services.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of SSMC, said that this recognition is a testament to the expertise of the hospital's teams as well as commitment to safety and quality excellence.

"Above all, it reinforces our efforts to bring world-class care to patients in the UAE, close to their families and support networks. In just six years since our doors opened, we have grown to 74 medical specialties and subspecialties. This growth contributes to and reinforces Abu Dhabi's growing position as a destination where patients from the UAE and beyond can access advanced, specialised healthcare," he said.

SSMC provides highly specialised services and state-of-the-art facilities through its 312,404-square-metre multi-building medical campus, supporting patients and their families through every phase of serious and complex care.

The hospital's oncology division was also recently ranked second in the UAE in Newsweek's World's Best Specialised Hospitals 2027. That ranking reflects an integrated model of cancer care in which advanced treatment and coordinated teams come together under one roof.

Treatment plans are shaped by multidisciplinary tumour boards that bring together medical oncology, surgery, radiation oncology, radiology and pathology.

Dedicated care coordinators guide patients from diagnosis through follow-up, and robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery that supports better patient outcomes is available for a range of cancers. Care extends beyond treatment to psychological support, symptom and pain management, rehabilitation, nutrition, social work and survivorship support.

In cardiac care, SSMC is recognised as an international Centre of Excellence for Chest Pain and treats complex heart conditions through advanced interventions.

Orthopaedic services include robotic-assisted surgery and specialised treatment for complex joint conditions and orthopaedic cancers, while ophthalmology provides comprehensive medical and surgical eye care for adults and children.

SSMC's standing is further supported by its distinction as the first hospital in the UAE to achieve Joint Commission International (JCI) Academic Medical Centre accreditation.