ANTALYA, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, highlighted the Ministry’s efforts to embed environmental sustainability thinking and practices in public schools across the UAE during his participation in the High-Level Ministerial Opening Session of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), hosted in Antalya, Republic of Türkiye.

During the session, held as part of the Children, Youth, Education and Skills Day, Al Qasim shared the UAE’s vision for equipping teachers to respond to climate challenges and empowering students to shape a more sustainable future.

He also participated in a panel discussion entitled "Youth and Teachers to Ministers: Where Do We Go from Here?", held under the "Antalya Protocol for Action: Children, Youth and Teachers at the Heart of Greening Education" framework. The discussion was hosted by the COP31 Presidency, Türkiye’s Ministry of National Education and the Greening Education Partnership, in collaboration with UNESCO and the OECD, which co-organised the event.

Discussions focused on the role of education systems in climate change mitigation and adaptation, strengthening resilience to climate-related risks, integrating sustainability into curricula and equipping teachers and students with the knowledge and skills to advance climate action.

Participants also highlighted the importance of climate-resilient schools and learning environments, educational equity and climate justice, international cooperation and translating global commitments into practical action at the national level.

Al Qasim highlighted the UAE’s commitment to sustainability through major national projects, including the Shams Solar Power Plant, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the Al Dhafra Solar PV project, and the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, and emphasised that sustaining such projects requires investment in human capital and development.

He explained that the Ministry’s approach to sustainability education focuses on three areas: curriculum, teachers and students, with sustainability integrated across subjects including science, technology, mathematics, geography and social studies.

In partnership with UNICEF, the Ministry trains teachers in the fundamentals and methodology of sustainability and provides specialised training throughout the academic year. For students, sustainability is addressed through the curriculum, extracurricular activities and project-based learning, with many projects focusing on sustainability and assessed against clear and strict criteria.

He further noted that other avenues through which the Ministry supports its students to participate include STEM challenges and STEM forums – with the recent hosting of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Forum, which received more than 4,000 applications for technology and sustainability projects, being an example – as well as obtaining intellectual property rights from the Ministry of Economy.

The idea, he explained, is to not only focus on the theoretical aspect of sustainability, but also to translate it into action and encourage students to consider pursuing an entrepreneurial career in sustainability.

The UAE’s efforts build on its climate education collaboration with UNESCO, including the launch of joint initiatives to advance green education – such as the Greening Education Hub – at COP28.

At COP31, the UAE underscored the importance of embedding sustainability across education, investing in teacher capabilities, empowering student leadership and strengthening international partnerships.