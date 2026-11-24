DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball has unveiled a special-edition 2026/27 Third Kit dedicated to the UAE, celebrating the nation's 55th Eid Al Etihad and marking a historic first for the EuroLeague as the first jersey in the competition to feature Arabic.

The kit incorporates elements of Emirati heritage, national identity and unity, reflecting the team's ambition to represent the UAE on one of Europe's biggest sporting stages.

Saeed Al Naboodah, Vice President of Dubai Basketball, said, "Representing Dubai and the UAE on the international stage is a responsibility we take great pride in. This kit is a tribute to our nation's heritage, the unity of the seven Emirates and the ambition that continues to drive the UAE forward.

"By bringing Arabic to the EuroLeague for the first time, we are proud to share a part of our identity with audiences across the world. This is more than a jersey; it is a celebration of the country we are honoured to represent."

The kit will be worn exclusively for Dubai Basketball's EuroLeague fixture against Partizan Belgrade on Wednesday at Coca-Cola Arena.

The jersey features an Arabic inscription from the UAE national anthem meaning “Long live the union of our Emirates”, alongside Dubai's name in Arabic. Each player's name also appears in Arabic above its English counterpart, reflecting the unity of a team comprising players from around the world.

Falcon feather motifs along the sides of the jersey pay tribute to the falcon as a symbol of Emirati heritage, pride, strength and ambition, while its deep emerald green colour draws inspiration from the UAE flag.