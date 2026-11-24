SHARJAH, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its meeting on Tuesday morning at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The Council discussed government matters across key sectors and reviewed the progress of development projects in Sharjah aimed at enhancing social, cultural, recreational and economic services in the emirate.

The Council approved a reduction in sales and purchase fees for transactions concluded at the Acres Real Estate Exhibition – Sharjah 2027.

The sales fee for developers will be 0.5 percent, while the purchase fee will be 1 percent for UAE and other GCC nationals. For other nationalities, the purchase fee will be 2 percent for full ownership transactions and 1 percent for usufruct or long-term leasehold transactions.

The move aims to stimulate real estate market activity and investment and enhance Sharjah's attractiveness to developers and investors.

As part of the continued development of the legislative framework and in order to make the requirements and regulations in force within the Emirate more accessible, the Council has passed a resolution which consolidates a number of previous decisions relating to the provision of social welfare and assistance, social support for electricity, water and gas consumption and the award of additional specific and supplementary social aid. All of these are now covered by a single resolution regulating social welfare and assistance in Sharjah.

The Council also passed a resolution amending the total household income thresholds for subsidies for home nursing services. This aligns with the directive of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to improve the standard of living.

A 100 percent subsidy for home nursing services will now be available to households with a total monthly household income of AED20,875 or less, up from the previous level of AED17,500.