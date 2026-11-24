DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will participate in the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal from 8th to 10th December 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

During the conference, DEWA will showcase its pioneering experience in innovation, sustainability and enhancing water security, alongside its key projects and initiatives in water desalination, network management, improving efficiency, and leveraging clean energy and advanced technologies to support the sustainability of the water sector.

Located in the conference's Green Zone, DEWA's pavilion will feature projects, initiatives and solutions that reflect its integrated approach to enhancing water security, from developing and diversifying water production sources to smart network management and improving consumption efficiency.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, "The UAE's co-hosting of the UN Water Conference 2026 with the Republic of Senegal reflects the country's leading role in strengthening international cooperation to address water challenges and advance global efforts to translate commitments into practical and sustainable solutions. This is achieved through exchanging expertise, developing partnerships and encouraging investment in innovative technologies.

"In line with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, the country continues to enhance the sustainability of its water resources and ensure continuity of supply through strategic investments in water infrastructure, expanding the use of advanced desalination technologies and deploying smart systems to improve network efficiency. These efforts strengthen water security and support the sustainable management of natural resources."

DEWA will highlight its desalination project at the Hassyan complex with a planned capacity of 240 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD), with 180 MIGD currently in operation.

Upon completion, it is expected to become the world’s largest seawater desalination site using seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) technology. Dubai's total desalinated water production capacity is expected to reach approximately 735 MIGD by 2029.

DEWA's stand will also display a model of the 250-megawatt (MW) pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, the first of its kind in the GCC region. The plant will have a storage capacity of up to 1,500 megawatt-hours (MWh) and an operational lifespan of up to 80 years. The project enhances the resilience of the electricity grid and improves clean energy storage efficiency, thereby supporting integration between energy and water technologies.

In the area of smart water network management, DEWA will showcase its Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, which enable round-the-clock remote monitoring and control, enhancing operational efficiency and response times.

Through continuous network development and the deployment of smart technologies and automation, DEWA has reduced water transmission and distribution network losses to 4.4 percent, one of the lowest rates worldwide.

DEWA's stand will also highlight the role of customers in promoting efficient resource use through its "My Sustainable Living Programme", which enables residential customers to compare their electricity and water consumption with that of similar high-efficiency homes.

It will also feature the "High Water Usage Alert", which helps customers detect leaks in water connections after the metre. The service sends instant notifications when the smart metre detects an unusual increase in consumption.

DEWA will also showcase the role of DEWA International, its global arm, in transferring Dubai's experience and expertise in developing and managing energy and water infrastructure to international markets. It also expands opportunities for cooperation with governments, investors and international companies to develop sustainable projects that adopt best practices and advanced technologies.