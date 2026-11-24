ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Filipino tennis star Alexandra Eala is set to make her third appearance at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, as the WTA 500 tournament celebrates its fifth edition from 30th January to 6th February 2027 at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City.

The 21-year-old has established herself as the highest-ranked Filipina player in WTA history. Currently ranked world No. 15, Eala returns to the UAE capital following a series of breakthrough performances.

In August 2026, she captured her maiden WTA Tour-level singles title at the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, DC, to become the first Filipina player to win a WTA Tour singles title. The victory underlined her ability to compete with the world’s highest-ranked players.

Her success followed her deepest Grand Slam run earlier in the season when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time.

Eala said, "Returning to Abu Dhabi for my third Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is something I’m really looking forward to, especially as they celebrate the tournament’s fifth anniversary. The energy from the Filipino community and the fans across the UAE makes competing here that much more special."