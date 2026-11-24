ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) have concluded a coordinated programme of high-level investment and business engagements in New York, anchored by the second New York edition of the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) and the Chamber's Global Executive Connect (GEC) initiative, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s ties with the US business community and advancing new partnerships, capital flows and cross-border commercial opportunities.

The programme brought together senior representatives from Abu Dhabi’s government and business ecosystem to engage with US investors, financial institutions and companies, explore new commercial opportunities and support international business expansion.

Participating entities included the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), ADIO, the ADCCI, ADGM, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and other key stakeholders, demonstrating a coordinated effort to promote Abu Dhabi as a leading global destination for business and investment.

Held at Cipriani South Street, ADIF New York convened more than 460 attendees, including senior government, business and investment leaders from both markets.

The Forum connected leading US investors, multinational companies, financial institutions and technology innovators with Abu Dhabi’s investment ecosystem. Discussions focused on food innovation, global capital, urban development and experiences, and artificial intelligence.

As part of the New York visit, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry facilitated 42 high-level business meetings for Abu Dhabi companies through its Global Executive Connect programme, connecting them with senior US executives, investors and potential partners. The engagements explored commercial and investment partnerships, US market entry and international expansion opportunities aligned with the participating companies' business priorities and growth plans.

The visit also saw active participation from the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, which engaged with leading US business and academic institutions to explore collaboration in leadership development and entrepreneurship, with a focus on preparing the next generation of family business leaders and strengthening the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of family-owned businesses.

These engagements reflect growing ties between the business communities of Abu Dhabi and the United States, with US business membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber increasing by 20.2 percent between 2024 and 2026, highlighting the expanding presence of US companies.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said, “The UAE and US share a strong relationship built over many decades, through institutions, shared objectives and people. Today, our partnership extends beyond the exchange of capital, with investment and cooperation spanning financial services, digital infrastructure, advanced technology and industry. But the real strength of our partnership lies in what we are building together.

"By combining American technology and industrial expertise with Abu Dhabi’s capital, state-of-the-art infrastructure and access to global markets, we can build new industries, strengthen resilient supply chains and unlock opportunities well beyond our two countries.”

Abu Dhabi Chamber and AmCham Abu Dhabi also co-hosted a roundtable titled "From Capital to Capability: US–UAE Partnerships in Industry, Food Security and Investment".

Bringing together more than 40 business leaders from both markets, the discussion explored partnerships in advanced manufacturing, industrial capacity development and food security-related technologies, alongside opportunities for US companies seeking to expand into regional markets through Abu Dhabi.

The visit underscored growing US investment momentum in Abu Dhabi. As highlighted at the forum, 26 major financial institutions managing approximately US$ 6 trillion in assets have announced plans to establish in Abu Dhabi Global Market this year, and more than half of them are US institutions, including Bain Capital and Blue Owl.

Capital Group, one of the world’s largest and leading active investment managers, inaugurated its first office in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi during the week and global financial services giant State Street is in the process of opening a new operations centre in Al Ain, further reflecting this momentum.

Speakers included Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO; Amna Almheiri, UAE Consul-General in New York; and Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Investment.

The programme also brought together senior leaders from the investment, culture, food and advanced technology sectors, including Andrew Gundlach, Trustee of the Guggenheim Foundation; John M. Toomey, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of HarbourVest Partners; Arturo Elizondo, Chief Executive Officer of The EVERY Company; Giovanni Colavita, Chief Executive Officer of Colavita; and Nikhil Goel, Chief Commercial Officer of Archer Aviation.

Abu Dhabi’s proposition to international investors combines financial strength, advanced infrastructure, a competitive business environment and global connectivity.

The emirate is backed by more than US$1.9 trillion in sovereign wealth assets and access to global markets through the UAE’s expanding network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs).

Through ADIO, international businesses also benefit from investment facilitation, strategic partnerships and support to establish, innovate and scale, especially those active in strategic sectors such as food and water, life sciences, smart and autonomous mobility, and financial services.

The New York programme builds on sustained UAE-US economic engagement, with bilateral trade growing to over US$55 billion in 2025, up 16 percent over the previous year.