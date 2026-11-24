ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala and SailGP have concluded the 2026 Inspire in Schools - Waves of the Future programme, which introduced more than 4,100 students across eight Abu Dhabi schools to sailing and wing foiling.

This year’s expanded programme brought the partners’ shared promise of Making Waves Together to life by opening the sport to more young people, building their skills and confidence, and reconnecting them with Abu Dhabi’s maritime heritage.

Delivered in collaboration with SailGP Inspire, the league’s youth and community programme, Inspire in Schools - Waves of the Future brought the foiling technology and expertise behind high-performance racing directly into the classroom.

Students explored how wind, balance and hydrofoils work together to lift a wing foil board above the water. They also gained hands-on experience with real wings and boards while learning the fundamentals of foiling from expert coaches.

During Future Foilers’ Week at Abu Dhabi Sailing Club, students were invited to take to the water for a series of coached sessions, putting their new skills into practice and building confidence in an exciting new environment.

The 2026 programme concluded with a final school assembly at Brighton College, marking the end of the two-week on-water programme, which was attended by more than 370 students.

Umayma Abubakar, Deputy Chief Communications Officer, Mubadala, said, “Our priority was to make opportunities like this available to more young people across Abu Dhabi. By bringing the programme into schools, we are helping them discover new passions, build confidence and develop skills they can carry forward far beyond sport.”

Andrew Thompson, Managing Director of SailGP, said, "Inspiring the next generation is central to SailGP’s values. The Inspire programme brings the technology behind our F50s into the classroom and provides young people the opportunity to get out on the water, giving them valuable life skills for the future."

Inspire in Schools forms part of Mubadala’s global partnership with SailGP, established in 2023 with a shared focus on sustainable futures, innovation and STEM education through sport.

Since then, the partnership has expanded to include the Waves of the Future programme, connecting young people with the technology that powers the sport and creating opportunities for them to participate. In Abu Dhabi, Waves of the Future provides a living link between the emirate’s maritime heritage, its vibrant sailing community and the next generation of sailors and foilers.

The programme was delivered with the support of Abu Dhabi Sailing Club and local sailing partners. Mubadala and SailGP would also like to thank The Club, Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Sailing Club, and UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation (SARF) for helping to create opportunities for young people to get out on the water.