ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth Holding PJSC has entered into an agreement to acquire a 67.5 percent controlling stake in Hayah Insurance Company P.J.S.C. through its insurance subsidiary, Daman, marking another significant step in the Group's strategy to build a diversified, multi-line insurance platform.

Once completed, the acquisition would expand PureHealth’s financial services business into life insurance, pension management and long-term savings.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals.

Hayah, formerly known as AXA Green Crescent Insurance Company PJSC, is a UAE-based digital-first insurer serving more than 200,000 covered lives and over 1,000 corporate clients. Its portfolio includes life insurance, pension management, loan protection, retirement and long-term savings solutions for individuals and corporates.

Upon completion, Hayah will become part of PureHealth’s broader insurance platform, strengthening Daman’s existing capabilities and the Group’s position across insurance, while retaining Hayah’s digital operating model, management team and customer relationships.

The acquisition advances PureHealth’s strategy to support people’s health and financial wellbeing at every stage of life. Through its Care and Cover model, PureHealth already provides healthcare and health insurance. The expansion extends that role to helping people protect their income during their working years and build savings for retirement.

Through the acquisition, PureHealth is entering a life insurance market valued at approximately US$2.5 billion in the UAE and US$3 trillion globally.

Alongside life insurance, PureHealth is expanding into pension management for individuals and corporates. The UAE introduced its voluntary end-of-service Savings Scheme in 2023, giving participating private-sector employers a way to fund benefits through monthly contributions to approved investment funds.

For PureHealth, workplace savings are one part of a broader offering. Through Daman, the Group will help employers set aside funds for end-of-service benefits and offer individuals life insurance and long-term retirement savings plans.

Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said, “The UAE's insurance and long-term savings markets are evolving, creating significant opportunities to support both individuals and businesses in planning for greater financial security. With the growing trend towards funded workplace savings and pension schemes, we see growing demand for solutions that enable employers to move beyond traditional end-of-service benefit arrangements towards structured pension management, while supporting employees to build greater financial security for the future.

"Through this investment, PureHealth is strengthening its capabilities in life insurance, pension and savings solutions, expanding the range of end-of-service benefit and pension management solutions we can offer, and positioning the Group to capture growth in this market while diversifying and expanding our financial services revenue.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer at PureHealth, said, “Our ambition is to build long-term relationships supporting people throughout their lives, and helping them plan with confidence for a healthier and more financially secure future. As the UAE continues to attract talent from around the world, we see an important opportunity to provide solutions that help individuals and employers manage end-of-service benefits through structured pension arrangements, alongside broader savings, pension and wealth management solutions that support long-term financial planning.”

Under PureHealth's ownership, Daman has evolved beyond its leadership in health insurance, expanding into property and casualty insurance, achieving an A1 Insurance Financial Strength Rating from Moody's Ratings and now entering life insurance, pension management, savings, and protection through the acquisition of Hayah.

The acquisition represents PureHealth’s disciplined approach to investing in higher-value insurance segments with strong long-term growth fundamentals. It also enhances the diversity and resilience of the Group's insurance portfolio by adding products that typically generate longer-duration policies and a more predictable stream of recurring premium income.

Once completed, the transaction positions Daman as one of the UAE's few insurers with capabilities spanning health, property and casualty, and life insurance under a single platform.