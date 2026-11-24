SHARJAH, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has authorised the disbursement of AED20,000 to each beneficiary of the Sharjah Social Services Department.

The total cost of the initiative is AED250 million, and the funds will be credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts today.

Furthermore, His Highness has directed the provision of supplementary allowances to 784 citizens who retired from entities outside the Sharjah government. This ensures total monthly income reaches AED20,000. This group joins more than 5,000 individuals previously approved to receive such supplementary allowances.