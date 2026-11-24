DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mastercard has joined the Young Investor Programme through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company, and the Knowledge Fund Establishment on the Young Investor Programme.

Bringing together financial education, digital finance expertise and alignment with the UAE's education priorities, the joint initiative addresses the growing need to equip young people with future-ready financial knowledge and an understanding of the digital financial ecosystem.

Co-founded in 2024 by National Bonds and the Knowledge Fund Establishment, the programme operates across selected schools in Dubai, equipping young people with essential financial knowledge and practical skills to navigate the digital economy.

National Bonds will contribute workshops on financial literacy, investment and wealth-building. Mastercard intends to support the programme through knowledge-sharing sessions on topics such as digital finance, digital identity, data privacy, tokenisation, cybersecurity and the responsible use of digital payments.

Meanwhile, the Knowledge Fund Establishment will support programme design, liaise with school stakeholders and monitor the educational impact of the programme. The three entities will also explore opportunities for teacher training, innovation and synergies with other education initiatives.

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Senior Vice President and Country Manager UAE & Oman, Mastercard, said, “As commerce becomes increasingly digital, financial education must also help students understand how to protect their identity, recognise risks and use digital payments responsibly. Through our collaboration with National Bonds and the Knowledge Fund Establishment, we look forward to sharing our knowledge of digital finance to help make these skills relevant to everyday life.”

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, said, "Building financial knowledge early is one of the most effective ways to create lifelong savings habits and financially confident individuals. Today, the Young Investor Programme reaches more than 17,000 students across 30 schools, and our ambition is to reach 50 schools and more than 75,000 students by 2028."

Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of Knowledge Fund Establishment, stated, “At the Knowledge Fund Establishment, we are committed to supporting the objectives of the Dubai Education Strategy E33 by enriching students’ learning experiences and developing essential life skills that prepare them for the future. Our collaboration with Mastercard and National Bonds reflects the value of cooperation with a range of stakeholders in strengthening Dubai’s educational ecosystem and connecting classroom learning with real-world experiences.”

Launched in 2024, the Young Investor Programme introduces students, particularly those in Grades 5 and 6, to core financial concepts, including money management, payment systems, loans and debts, savings, investments, Islamic Takaful insurance, and long-term financial planning.