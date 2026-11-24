RAS AL KHAIMAH, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Tuesday attended Ras Al Khaimah Academy's celebrations marking the 55th Eid Al Etihad at its Al Rams campus.

H.H. Sheikh Saud said Eid Al Etihad is a cherished national occasion to commemorate the UAE's founding, the principles of unity, solidarity and cohesion it established, and the development achievements made across various fields under the wise vision of the founding fathers.

He noted that the celebrations embody the highest expressions of loyalty and belonging to the nation, instilling in younger generations a sense of responsibility and pride in their national identity.

Sheikh Saud emphasised the importance of educational institutions in instilling these values and familiarising students with their country's history, development journey and achievements.

Participants expressed their delight at Sheikh Saud's attendance and participation in the students' Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

The ceremony featured artistic performances and cultural activities presented by the academy's students.

The celebrations were attended by several officials, teaching and administrative staff, and students' parents.