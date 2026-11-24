DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the Art Be a Part Gala 2026 (TAG26) at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, which raised more than AED1 million for Dubai Cares.

Held under the theme "At Home in Dubai", the gala celebrated the spirit of belonging shared by the diverse cultures and communities living in Dubai, bringing together art collectors, philanthropists, artists and business leaders to highlight the role of art and collective action in supporting humanitarian causes.

The event was attended by Dr. Tariq Mohammed Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares; Jaya Asokan, Director of India Art Fair; and Bakul Nath, Vice-Chancellor of IMT, alongside representatives of Dubai's arts and business communities.

In his address, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his appreciation to Art Be a Part founder Medha Nanda and the organisers for bringing together individuals committed to supporting humanitarian and educational initiatives.

He affirmed that the UAE's achievements are founded on the values of human dignity, compassion and cooperation, noting that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country continues to demonstrate that prosperity and progress carry a responsibility to improve the lives of others.

Sheikh Nahyan also praised the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, highlighting his commitment to humanitarian action, innovation and creating opportunities.

He noted that Dubai has become a global city where people from diverse nationalities, cultures and traditions live and work together, contributing to its development and sharing in its achievements.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the role of Art Be a Part in combining creativity with compassion, noting that since its establishment in 2022, the initiative has brought together artists, patrons and philanthropists to support humanitarian and educational causes, including the arts and inclusive education.

He emphasised that art extends beyond its aesthetic value, helping people recognise their shared humanity and inspiring understanding and compassion.

Referring to the evening's theme, "At Home in Dubai: What I brought with me. What I found here", Sheikh Nahyan said everyone who makes Dubai their home contributes their knowledge, experiences, traditions, cultural heritage and aspirations.

In return, he noted, they find a society offering security, respect and opportunities to achieve their ambitions.

He added that Dubai's distinctive character lies in the contributions of people from different countries who have worked together to build their shared home through creativity, generosity and commitment to their communities.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed his satisfaction that the gala's proceeds would support Dubai Cares, highlighting the organisation's role in improving the lives of children and young people in the UAE and internationally.

He commended Art Be a Part, Dubai Cares, participating artists and supporters for their contributions, stressing the importance of collective action in achieving positive change and supporting vulnerable communities.

The gala was co-chaired by Barkha Shewakramani and Medha Nanda, with Downtown Ventures serving as presenting partner, Ellington Properties as impact partner and Atlantis The Royal as venue partner.

Additional support was provided by 5THEAVEN, The Flower Project and Kayali. The organisers also acknowledged Sanjeev Nanda, Art Be a Part's principal supporter, alongside other partners and contributors.

Dr. Tariq Mohammed Al Gurg expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Nahyan for attending the gala and supporting initiatives that expand opportunities for children and young people.

He also thanked Art Be a Part for its continued partnership and praised the generosity of participating artists and guests.

Al Gurg emphasised that the partnership aims to create opportunities for young people, particularly through education and the development of skills and competencies that meet labour market requirements.

He noted that equipping young people with transferable skills would strengthen their long-term employment prospects and contribute to human development.

The evening featured a charity auction led by Tom Urquhart, showcasing works by artists including India's Vibha Galhotra and Paresh Maity, Nepalese artist Tsherin Sherpa and American artist Devon DeJardin.

Emirati artists Dr. Najat Makki, Nujoom Alghanem and Manal Abdullah Ahmed Bin Obood also contributed artworks, highlighting the UAE's artistic talent.

The auction additionally featured works by Diaa Allam, Polina Kniaz-Petukhovsky and Russell James, curated by Neel Shukla of FSRG, alongside works by Korean artists Ha Tae Im and Kim Nampyo, selected by the AiF Children Foundation.

A total of 15 artworks were sold, with proceeds allocated to initiatives supporting youth empowerment, skills development and access to opportunities.

Paresh Maity's "Early Morning" achieved the highest bid of the evening, selling for AED300,000.

Devon DeJardin's "Keeper of Stillness" sold for AED110,000, while Medha Nanda's "Pieces" fetched AED85,000.

Dr. Najat Makki's "Horizon of Tolerance" sold for AED70,000, followed by Tsherin Sherpa's "The Skywalker Spirit" (2026) at AED68,000 and Vibha Galhotra's "Melting" at AED48,000.

Guests also contributed through the gala's "pledge trees", making 16 pledges totalling AED43,500, which were added to the evening's fundraising total and allocated directly to Dubai Cares.

All proceeds from the gala will support Dubai Cares' efforts to expand educational and professional development opportunities for young people, particularly those from low-income families and underserved communities.

The funding will contribute to programmes designed to help young people acquire transferable skills, strengthen their capabilities, improve their employment prospects and realise their potential.

The evening's programme also included a live performance by British singer-songwriter Charlie Jeer, who combined contemporary pop music with saxophone playing.

Earlier, a private Rendezvous discussion brought together Vibha Galhotra, Charlie Jeer and Jaya Asokan, moderated by Anna Seaman.

Held under the theme "Can Art Change the World?", the discussion explored the ability of art and culture to influence perspectives, connect communities and inspire positive change.

Medha Nanda, founder of Art Be a Part, said the gala celebrated Dubai's generosity, openness and strong sense of community.

She expressed her appreciation to the artists, partners, guests and Dubai Cares, noting that their collective contributions would help create meaningful educational opportunities for young people.

Barkha Shewakramani, the gala's co-chair, said the event demonstrated Dubai's ability to bring together people from diverse backgrounds through art and a shared humanitarian purpose.

She thanked the participants and supporters for their generosity and commitment to the initiative.

Since its establishment in 2022, Art Be a Part has brought together more than 80 artists, sold over 85 artworks and raised more than AED6.5 million through charitable art initiatives.

The platform organises galas, exhibitions and auctions to support emerging talent, encourage creativity and raise funds for organisations including UNICEF India and Dubai Cares.

Dubai Cares was established in 2007 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The UAE-based global philanthropic organisation is formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications.

Since its establishment, Dubai Cares has evolved into an international organisation working to break the cycle of poverty through education and support human development, reaching 117 million people across 61 developing countries.

Its programmes focus on strengthening educational opportunities, developing skills and creating more inclusive and resilient education systems to help children and young people build better futures.