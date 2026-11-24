DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 150 premium three-, four- and five-digit plate numbers for private vehicles and motorcycles, bearing the codes A, B, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z.

They will be offered in the 84th auction in RTA’s series of online auctions for premium plate numbers.

Registration for the auction opens on Tuesday, 24th November 2026, while the auction itself starts on Monday, 30th November 2026, and runs for five days only.

The sale of plate numbers is subject to 5% Value Added Tax (VAT), and all participants must have a traffic file in the emirate.

RTA has set out the participation requirements and procedures. Bidders must submit a security cheque for AED5,000 made payable to RTA, along with a non-refundable participation fee of AED120, payable at RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Al Barsha and Deira.

Payment by credit card is also available through the RTA app or the official website.

Successful bidders must pay all amounts due within 10 working days of the auction’s close, failing which their name will be added to the list of non-compliant bidders.

Payments can be made at service provider centres (in cash for amounts up to AED50,000, or by certified cheque or credit card for amounts above AED50,000), at Customer Happiness Centres, or through RTA’s website.