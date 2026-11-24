DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE organisations are outperforming their global counterparts in using artificial intelligence (AI) to recover from cyberattacks, according to findings from the fifth annual Cohesity Global Cyber Resilience Report.

The findings revealed that 41 percent of UAE organisations that experienced a cyberattack said AI contributed significantly to determining which systems and data should be restored first, compared with 31 percent globally.

The report, published by Cohesity, a global company specialising in AI and data security, indicated that 99 percent of surveyed organisations use AI systems, with AI agents, copilots and automated workflows becoming increasingly widespread.

It highlighted the need to identify and govern AI systems across organisations and ensure they are fully incorporated into cyber recovery plans.

Gregg Petersen, Regional Director for the Middle East at Cohesity, said AI is transforming both the speed and sophistication of cyberattacks while providing organisations with new capabilities to respond and recover more effectively.

He noted that UAE organisations are already benefiting from AI in prioritising recovery operations and validating the safety of restored systems.

Petersen added that the next challenge lies in protecting the AI systems on which organisations increasingly depend. This requires identifying the agents and models operating across their businesses, understanding their access permissions and ensuring they can be securely recovered if compromised.

According to the report, 98 percent of UAE organisations that experienced a cyberattack said AI helped them prioritise systems, applications or data for recovery.

The findings also showed that 40 percent of affected UAE organisations reported that AI contributed significantly to verifying the safety of restored systems before their return to operation, compared with 33 percent globally.

Meanwhile, 37 percent said AI contributed significantly to detecting threats in backup or recovery data, compared with a global average of 34 percent.

These findings highlight the growing role of AI in responding to cyber incidents by helping organisations prioritise recovery operations, identify potential threats and verify the integrity of restored systems.

The report indicated that UAE organisations are well positioned to build on their early progress in AI-powered cyber recovery.

It emphasised that organisations incorporating AI-specific scenarios into recovery plans, maintaining comprehensive inventories of AI agents and regularly testing their ability to contain incidents and verify affected systems would be better equipped to recover rapidly and confidently as AI-enabled cyber threats evolve.