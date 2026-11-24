RAS AL KHAIMAH, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research today announced the return of the Ras Al Khaimah Art 2027 Festival, one of the UAE’s prominent cultural events, presented by Rakbank.

The festival’s 15th edition will take place from 22nd January to 14th February, 2027, at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village under the theme “Lost in Translation”, bringing together artists and cultures from around the world.

The festival will feature 175 artists representing more than 60 nationalities, showcasing over 200 artworks and creative experiences spanning photography, painting, drawing, sculpture, installations, video art and digital art amid the village’s restored houses, courtyards and lanes.

Established by the Za’ab tribe in the late 16th century, Al Jazeera Al Hamra is included on the UAE’s UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List. Admission is free, with the outdoor exhibition remaining open until 31st March, 2027.

The festival explores three chapters: “Dislocated Identities”, addressing estrangement and displacement; “Inventing Home”, examining belonging through memory, relationships and rituals; and “The Space Between”, exploring the creative potential of being in between.

Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, said the festival had evolved into a platform bringing together artists and audiences from across the UAE and the world, providing a safe and inclusive space that celebrates artistic talent, creativity and individual experiences.

She added that the theme “Lost in Translation” reflects the diversity of cultures, languages and perspectives that enrich everyday life in the UAE.

Alongside the exhibitions, the festival will feature live performances, interactive workshops, masterclasses, guided tours and exclusive culinary experiences, bringing together art, heritage and community.

Established in 2013 by the foundation, the festival is a non-profit initiative, with all sponsorship proceeds reinvested in the event. No artworks are sold through the festival, which attracted more than 38,000 visitors in 2026.