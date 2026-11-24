ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The QS Higher Ed Summit: Middle East 2026, hosted by Khalifa University of Science and Technology, concluded today in Abu Dhabi following three days of discussions focused on developing talent, translating research into economic impact and strengthening partnerships with industry and government.

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and organised by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the summit brought together higher education leaders, policymakers, researchers and industry representatives from around the world from 22nd to 24th November under the theme “Future-Ready Universities. Future-Ready Economies.”

The closing ceremony was attended by Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University; Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Chair of QS India and Vice-President for Strategic and International Engagement at QS; Professor Mohamed Yousif Baniyas, Higher Education Adviser at Sharjah Private Education Authority; and Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of the American University of Sharjah.

Al Hajri said discussions among global higher education leaders had outlined clear priorities for strengthening universities’ role in building future economies, from commercialising research to preparing graduates for a world shaped by artificial intelligence (AI).

He added that the ministry’s patronage reflected the national priority placed on aligning higher education with the UAE’s future economic direction.

Fernandes highlighted the importance of university-industry partnerships in enabling employers to expose students to real-world challenges while providing companies with access to academic research and expertise to test new ideas.

He noted that discussions in Abu Dhabi demonstrated considerable potential to expand such cooperation.

The summit also hosted the QS Stars Award Ceremony on 23rd November, recognising universities for their performance under the QS Stars rating system.

The final day opened with a panel titled “The Agile University: Leadership, Ecosystems and Impact in an Age of Acceleration”, featuring representatives from the UAE Ministry of Education, Emirates College for Advanced Education and NYU Abu Dhabi.

Another panel, titled “The Next Frontier: Commercialising Research at Scale”, examined how universities can transform research into scalable businesses, technologies and industrial solutions, with speakers from Saint Joseph University of Beirut, Sultan Qaboos University and National Taiwan University.

Further discussions included “Sustainability by Design: Building the Future-Ready University”, which explored balancing environmental commitments with long-term financial resilience, and “Beyond Collaboration: Building University-Industry Partnerships That Drive Growth”.

Amazon Web Services presented a session titled “Beyond Adoption: How Middle East Universities Can Turn AI Disruption into a Skills Advantage”, while specialised sessions addressed sustainability, teaching and learning, and future skills.