DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- MEBAA Show 2026 will highlight major investments in new aircraft maintenance facilities across the region and growing demand for aircraft support services, placing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) among the key priorities of its upcoming edition, scheduled from 8th to 10th December at the Dubai Airshow Site at Dubai World Central (DWC).

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the exhibition's 11th edition will bring together leading regional and international MRO specialists.

Participating companies include Jet Aviation, Comlux, Lufthansa Technik, JSSI, Duncan Aviation, Citadel Aviation, Greenpoint Technologies, Fokker Services, Nomad Aviation, Satys, Falcon Technic and G-Lux, showcasing specialised solutions to meet growing aircraft maintenance requirements.

The accompanying BizAv Talks conference will highlight developments in ground support services as regional operators increasingly turn to local maintenance providers with advanced capabilities.

Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of the Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), said MRO services are fundamental to the business aviation ecosystem, ensuring safety, reliability and operational efficiency for aircraft owners and operators.

He added that the exhibition provides a platform for industry specialists to explore emerging technologies, establish strategic partnerships and support long-term growth, reinforcing the region's position as a global business aviation hub.

According to Honeywell Aerospace's 2026 Global Business Aviation Outlook, business jet departures in the UAE have more than doubled over the past five years, reaching 5,475 flights.

Several projects reflect growing investment in the UAE's MRO sector, including Bombardier's approximately 120,000-square-foot facility at Al Bateen Executive Airport, which, according to the exhibition organisers, is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027 under the company's “Bring Your Jets Home” initiative.

ExecuJet MRO Middle East's approximately 15,000-square-metre facility at Al Maktoum International Airport can accommodate between 18 and 24 private jets simultaneously, including ultra-large aircraft such as the Dassault Falcon 6X and 10X.

Comlux will also showcase its expanded capabilities at its service centre at DWC, unveiled during the 2024 exhibition. The centre serves customers across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, markets accounting for 40 percent of the company's global business.