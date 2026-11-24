ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has announced the successful treatment of a 40-year-old father of two at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) after a chronic sinus condition developed into a rare and potentially life-threatening complication.

The patient had experienced sinus problems for several years before developing severe forehead pain and swelling, eventually becoming unable to open his right eye.

Assessment by SKMC’s ear, nose and throat (ENT) team confirmed Pott’s puffy tumour, a rare condition in which an infection spreads from the frontal sinus to the frontal bone. The infection had caused abscesses and was extending towards the tissues surrounding the brain, requiring urgent intervention.

The surgical team cleared the affected area, drained the abscesses and reconstructed part of the patient’s forehead using a customised titanium implant.

Dr. Remon Bazak, Consultant in Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery at SEHA SKMC, said the location and extent of the infection posed a risk of serious complications, requiring treatment to address both the infection and structural damage while preserving function and appearance.

Following treatment, the patient became pain-free, regained his energy and resumed his normal work and daily activities.

The case highlights the importance of seeking prompt medical assessment when sinus symptoms become severe or persistent, particularly when accompanied by intense forehead pain, visible swelling or symptoms affecting the eyes.

The successful outcome reflects SKMC’s multidisciplinary approach to complex ENT care, combining specialised assessment, surgical planning, infection management and reconstruction.