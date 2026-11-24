ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), in collaboration with Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC), has inaugurated the Jubail Mangrove Innovation Centre on Jubail Island, providing a specialised platform that brings together scientific research, environmental innovation, education and community engagement to support efforts to protect mangroves and coastal ecosystems.

Developed under the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative (ADMI), the centre reflects the emirate's commitment to harnessing scientific research and innovation to develop nature-based solutions, strengthen mangrove conservation and restore coastal ecosystems, while consolidating Abu Dhabi's regional and international standing in this field.

Located within Jubail Mangrove Park on Jubail Island, one of the emirate's most prominent natural mangrove habitats, the centre serves as an integrated scientific and educational destination, enabling researchers, students and visitors to learn about mangrove forests and saltmarsh habitats, explore their biodiversity and understand their importance in maintaining ecological balance and strengthening the resilience of coastal ecosystems.

Maitha Mohamed Al Hameli, Acting Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD, said, "Mangroves have long been an integral part of Abu Dhabi's natural heritage across generations and will continue to play a pivotal role in building a sustainable environmental future for the emirate. These ecosystems protect our coastlines, provide essential habitats for marine life and have a remarkable capacity to absorb and store carbon, making their protection a national responsibility."

She added that the Jubail Mangrove Innovation Centre reflects Abu Dhabi's leadership in mangrove research and environmental innovation by translating scientific knowledge into practical solutions that benefit coastal communities worldwide.

For his part, Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, General Manager of JIIC, said the inauguration of the centre marks tangible progress in the company's partnership with EAD.

He explained that the project builds on years of strategic partnerships and environmental initiatives led by the company, foremost among them its pledge to plant one million mangrove trees on Jubail Island.

Al Shamsi emphasised that long-term mangrove protection requires continued scientific research to ensure conservation decisions are evidence-based, alongside greater environmental awareness that enables community members to actively contribute to conservation efforts.

He noted that the partnership would support research and strengthen community engagement through the centre, contributing to Abu Dhabi's environmental priorities.

The centre features specialised facilities, including interactive visitor areas, dedicated research and innovation spaces, and a specialised library.

It was developed with an approach aimed at minimising its environmental footprint by repurposing an existing building, helping protect more than 3,500 square metres of saltmarsh habitat from the impacts of development.

This represents a practical model for sustainable development practices that prioritise the protection of natural habitats and promote resource efficiency.

The centre is built on a close partnership between EAD and JIIC, combining the expertise and capabilities of both organisations.

EAD contributes its scientific expertise and oversees the centre's strategic direction, management, and research and educational programmes, while JIIC provides funding and hosts the facility.

The partnership represents a model of public-private sector cooperation in protecting Abu Dhabi's natural heritage and advancing environmental sustainability.

The centre's programmes will focus on developing mangrove rehabilitation techniques, advancing blue carbon research, employing modern technologies to monitor and assess coastal ecosystems, and developing nature-based solutions that strengthen their resilience to the impacts of climate change.

The centre will also welcome schools, universities, official delegations and members of the public through educational activities, workshops and interactive exhibitions designed to raise awareness of the importance of protecting mangroves and coastal habitats and encourage active participation in their conservation and restoration.