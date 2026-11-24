DUBAI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates SkyCargo has donated 2,100 first aid kits made from upcycled materials to support communities in Malawi, in an initiative combining sustainability and humanitarian action.

The first batch of Aircrafted First Aid Kits was donated through The Sparkle Foundation, a Dubai Humanitarian member organisation providing healthcare, nutrition, education and community empowerment programmes for vulnerable children and families.

The initiative forms part of the longstanding partnership between Emirates and Dubai Humanitarian to deliver aid to communities in need worldwide.

It repurposes retired Emirates SkyCargo Aircraft on Ground (AOG) bags, known as “Must Go” bags, into first aid kits containing essential medical supplies for communities with limited healthcare resources.

Originally introduced in 2018 to facilitate the urgent transportation of aircraft spare parts worldwide, the bags were selected for upcycling under Emirates’ Aircrafted programme following changes in operational requirements.

A team from Emirates SkyCargo, Engineering, Group Medical Services, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand, alongside employee volunteers, collaborated to design, prepare and pack the kits.

The kits were manufactured at a dedicated upcycling workshop at Emirates Engineering Centre using 97 percent upcycled materials, including AOG bags, leather offcuts and other materials from the airline’s fleet retrofit programme.

Emirates worked closely with Dubai Humanitarian and The Sparkle Foundation to identify and source the required medical supplies.

Employee volunteers packed the kits before they were transported aboard an Emirates SkyCargo freighter to Malawi, where The Sparkle Foundation distributed them to support community outreach and healthcare programmes in Zomba.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates SkyCargo, said the initiative reflects the airline’s commitment to responsible resource consumption, reducing its environmental footprint and delivering tangible benefits to communities worldwide.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said the initiative demonstrates the strength of its humanitarian ecosystem, bringing together non-profit organisations, private sector partners and other stakeholders to develop practical solutions for communities in need.

He added that Emirates’ repurposing of retired operational equipment demonstrates how sustainability and humanitarian action can complement one another.

Sarah Brook, Founder and Global CEO of The Sparkle Foundation, said transforming aircraft spare parts bags into 2,100 medical kits exemplifies the integration of sustainability and humanitarian action, expanding access to essential healthcare across Malawi.

Approximately 4,000 upcycled first aid kits were also distributed to Emirates Group employees.

The initiative forms part of Emirates’ broader upcycling programme, which has repurposed thousands of kilogrammes of leather, fabrics and other materials into limited-edition products under its Aircrafted range, with sales proceeds donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation.

Emirates has also distributed more than 5,400 backpacks made from repurposed Economy Class seat fabric to children across 11 countries.