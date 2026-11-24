ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) participated virtually in the 16th Meeting of the Executive Committee of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), held yesterday (Monday, 23rd November 2026) at the IFSB’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The CBUAE was represented at the meeting by Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability, alongside a number of CBUAE officials.

During the meeting, the Committee concluded its fourth term and reviewed its key achievements and progress in implementing the IFSB’s Strategic Plan for 2025–2027.

It also discussed ways to strengthen the institutional governance frameworks adopted by the IFSB during its 2026 Annual Meetings and to develop prudential standards and guiding principles for the Islamic financial services industry.

The Committee also explored ways to expand cooperation among supervisory authorities in member countries and build their technical capacity, ahead of presenting the meeting’s recommendations to the IFSB Council at its 49th Meeting, scheduled to take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2026.

The CBUAE’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting international cooperation in developing supervisory standards for Islamic finance, contributing to the resilience and stability of the global Islamic financial services industry and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading hub for Islamic finance.