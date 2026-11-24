ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has been awarded the BSI Kitemark for Innovation Management Certification by BSI (British Standards Institution), the United Kingdom’s national standards body.

With this achievement, ADNEC Group reaffirms its position as the first organisation in the global events industry to attain the internationally recognised certification, underscoring its long-standing commitment to innovation, continuous improvement and operational excellence.

The certification was presented to Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, by Shahm Barhom, Managing Director, Product Certification, BSI during a ceremony at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, attended by senior officials from both organisations, marking another milestone in the Group’s innovation journey.

Commenting on the achievement, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “Receiving this certification from British Standards Institution marks an important milestone in ADNEC Group’s journey of continuous improvement and organisational excellence. For the past decade, innovation has been a core pillar of our strategy, enabling us to enhance performance, develop new solutions and create lasting value for our strategic partners. This achievement reflects our commitment to global best practices that support sustainable growth and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for business, tourism and events.”

Shahm Barhom, Managing Director, Product Certification, BSI, said, “Congratulations to ADNEC Group on achieving the Kitemark™ certification for Innovation Management, a recognition of its continued commitment to innovation and its leadership within the global media, events and venue industry.

“This is more than a certification achievement. It recognises ADNEC Group's ability to embed innovation systematically across its operations, ensuring that new ideas are translated into meaningful outcomes for customers, stakeholders and the wider business. Maintaining alignment with the latest Innovation Management standard demonstrates the maturity and effectiveness of its innovation capabilities.”

Since first achieving the certification in 2022, ADNEC Group has continued to demonstrate how a strategic and structured approach to innovation can create measurable value, support sustainable growth and reinforce its standing as a pioneering global leader in the sector.

The certification, which is based on the international standard for innovation management ISO 56001, reflects the Group’s ongoing commitment to adopting global best practices and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and development.