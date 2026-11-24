ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE's presidency of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) marks a new phase in the federation's development, reflecting a commitment to strengthening joint Arab media efforts, expanding cooperation and the exchange of expertise, and keeping pace with rapid transformations in the media industry, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, training and professional development.

Officials and representatives of Arab news agencies told the Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the 52nd General Assembly meeting of FANA, that the UAE's assumption of the federation's presidency represents a significant milestone that opens broader prospects for developing its performance and strengthening its presence regionally and internationally, drawing on the UAE's advanced capabilities and expertise in media and technology.

Dr. Farid Ayar, Secretary-General of FANA, said the UAE's presidency and the relocation of the federation's headquarters to Abu Dhabi represent an important milestone and a fresh start towards expanding its activities and strengthening its role in serving Arab news agencies.

He added that the UAE's capabilities, resources and expertise provide a supportive environment for the federation to undertake a broader and more comprehensive role in the coming period.

Ayar explained that the federation seeks to strengthen regional and international cooperation and conclude cooperation agreements with European news agencies, alongside organising training courses for employees of Arab news agencies to develop their professional skills and enhance their performance.

He also stressed the importance of delivering truthful, impartial and transparent Arab news, free from misinformation and fake news.

For his part, Abdulla Khalil Buhejji, Director-General of the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), affirmed that the federation's 52nd General Assembly meeting featured constructive and open discussions on developing its operations and reorganising its internal affairs, noting that the UAE's election to the presidency was the meeting's most significant outcome.

He expressed hope that the UAE's presidency would achieve significant accomplishments in a short period, drawing on its expertise and experience in leading regional and international organisations and institutions.

Buhejji affirmed Bahrain's readiness to work alongside the UAE and provide support to ensure the success of its vision during the next phase.

He said relations between Bahrain and the UAE extend beyond cooperation to integration and partnership, with both countries functioning as one team, complementing each other within the framework of deeply rooted fraternal ties and a partnership aimed at supporting development and prosperity in both nations.

Ziad al-Mahamid, Director-General of the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), said the agency's participation in the federation's meetings in Abu Dhabi was its first after an absence of approximately 13 years, representing an important step towards reactivating Arab media relations and strengthening cooperation among news agencies.

He thanked the UAE for its warm reception and excellent organisation, noting that the meetings discussed several proposals to develop joint Arab media efforts, including preparing a unified editorial style guide for Arab news agencies and organising specialised workshops on investigative journalism.

Al-Mahamid revealed that SANA had submitted a proposal to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) to facilitate news exchange, share expertise and information, and organise joint workshops.

He added that SANA had also proposed reactivating its membership in the federation to strengthen its presence and participation in its activities and contribute to developing the framework for joint Arab media cooperation.

Fairouz Mobaideen, Director-General of the Jordan News Agency (Petra), affirmed that the General Assembly meetings addressed important issues aimed at supporting and improving the performance of Arab news agencies.

These included preparing a guide to terminology and editorial rules, and exploring ways to employ AI technologies and benefit from modern digital developments to update media operations.

She added that the gathering of Arab news agencies provides an important platform for unifying the Arab media message, strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise in various fields, including training and professional development.

Mobaideen noted that the UAE's presidency of the federation would enable member agencies to benefit from its advanced experience in technology, AI and digital transformation.

She stressed the need to continue developing the performance of news agencies to keep pace with rapid changes in the media landscape while maintaining their role in delivering accurate, professional and objective news content amid the growing influence of various media platforms on public opinion.

Narjes Bdira, Editor-in-Chief and Head of International News at Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP), said the agency's participation in the federation's meetings forms part of efforts to exchange professional expertise and develop the framework for joint Arab media cooperation.

She explained that discussions focused on strengthening cooperation among Arab news agencies and developing joint training programmes, particularly in investigative journalism, alongside advancing the role of women in media, strengthening their presence in news agencies and increasing their participation in decision-making positions.

Bdira added that the meeting also reviewed recommendations from the previous gathering and discussed mechanisms for following up on their implementation.

She emphasised the importance of continuing to hold such meetings to strengthen communication among Arab news agencies, expand opportunities for joint action, develop media content and enhance the professional capabilities of those working in the sector.